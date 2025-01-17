Osceola Gold, Inc.: Osceola Gold, Inc Announces Submission of Financial Reports and Upcoming Resumption of Mining Operations

Osceola Gold, Inc. (OTC PINK:OSCI), a junior gold mining, exploration and consulting company, is pleased to announce that it has completed and updated its financial reports through the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. These reports along with an updated Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/OSCI under Disclosures. In addition, the company has taken steps to ensure the timely filing of its year-end annual report due on March 31, 2025. This demonstrates Osceola Gold's continued commitment to high level corporate communications, transparency and regulatory compliance.

Osceola Gold is also excited to announce that mining operations are expected to resume in Q1 of 2025 as soon as the weather permits. As previously announced, the company has signed a multi-year agreement with the owner of the mining claims in Mary Ann Canyon. Based on the history at the mine and the recently completed NI43101 Technical Report, the Company has identified and targeted veins that it estimates will initially yield approximately 5-10 ounces of gold per day as it ramps up to full production.

"We are looking forward to resuming operations at the mine. As the price of Gold continues to trade near all-time highs, we are optimistic about the financial outlook for the coming year," said Tracy Pizzoferrato, interim CEO. "We are committed to delivering value to our shareholders. Osceola Gold remains focused on strategic growth and operational excellence. In accordance with our mission statement, the Company's Merger and Acquisition team is currently in the final stages of its due diligence on two additional properties which we expect to be able to discuss in upcoming press releases.

For more information, please contact:

Osceola Gold Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: (740) 632-5313

Email: investor.relations@oscigold.com

Website: www.oscigold.com

About Osceola Gold About Osceola Gold (OSCI): Osceola Gold Inc. (OTC: OSCI) is a publicly traded gold mining and exploration company headquartered in Ely, Nevada. The company is dedicated to the discovery, extraction, and processing of gold resources, employing best-in-class practices and technologies. Osceola Gold is committed to delivering exceptional value to its shareholders while upholding high standards of environmental and social responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "may," "should," "could," "forecasts," and other similar expressions, including the negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in Osceola Gold's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Osceola Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire