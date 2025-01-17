Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") announced today that, in response to accelerated advancements in quantum computing, it is temporarily pausing development of its GEM platform to focus exclusively on increasing its customer base for its quantum resilient entropy and security solutions ("QSE Group"). This strategic decision underscores the Company's commitment to staying ahead in addressing quantum-enabled data threats.

"Quantum computing doesn't need to be mainstream to become a threat," said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies. "It only takes one advanced quantum computer in the wrong hands to render traditional encryption obsolete. That's why businesses must act now to secure their data, rather than wait for quantum technology to achieve mass adoption. Furthermore, some specialized quantum computing systems currently in the market can already be adapted to decrypt non-quantum-resilient encryption."

The Quantum Threat Is Already Real

In 2024, breakthroughs in quantum chip technology demonstrated significant progress in quantum capabilities, reinforcing that the quantum threat is no longer theoretical. The potential of "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (where encrypted data is stolen today and decrypted in the future using quantum power) have made quantum-resilient security a present-day imperative.

Recognizing the immediate need to prioritize quantum security, Scope Technologies has elected to temporarily pause development of GEM, its AI-powered visual recognition platform, and direct all resources and efforts toward advancing the QSE Group's solutions for quantum-resilient encryption and immutable decentralized cloud storage and increasing its customer base.

QSE Group's Quantum-Resilient Solutions Include:

Quantum-Proof Encryption: Secure data against even the most advanced quantum computing power.

Immutable Decentralized Cloud Storage: Protect against ransomware and other data integrity threats.

Trusted Standards: A fully NIST-standardized technology stack that meets the most rigorous quantum-resilience tests.

Seamless Integration: Easily integrates into existing cybersecurity infrastructures without costly overhauls.

Revenue Today, Protection for Tomorrow

Unlike companies developing quantum computers, whose revenue models often depend on future adoption, QSE Group's solutions provide immediate value. By safeguarding businesses against quantum-enabled threats that exist now or could emerge with a single technological breakthrough, QSE Group is positioned to deliver immediate and future-proof protection to its customers.

"The debate over whether or when quantum computing will become widespread is a distraction from the real issue: quantum threats are already here," added Prescott. "QSE Group isn't building quantum computers--we're providing the antidote to quantum threats today, delivering our solutions to businesses that need to protect themselves now and into the future."

This strategic realignment reflects Scope Technologies' unwavering commitment to leading the way in quantum security and ensuring its clients are protected against both current and future data threats.

About QSE Group

QSE Group, a division of Scope Technologies Corp., specializes in quantum-resilient encryption and secure cloud storage solutions. By leveraging true randomness (entropy) and advanced encryption techniques, QSE Group protects data from both current and future threats. Learn more at qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

