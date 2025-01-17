LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.40 A.M. ET).In the GreenNukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is up over 60% at $32.84. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 52% at $3.01. Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) is up over 50% at $3.53. Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) is up over 23% at $8.00. iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 18% at $3.39. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is up over 17% at $1.20. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is up over 15% at $2.05. Channel Therapeutics Corporation (CHRO) is up over 15% at $1.11. Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) is up over 10% at $2.36. TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is up over 7% at $1.68.In the RedFOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is down over 23% at $0.2411. Scorpius Holdings, Inc. (SCPX) is down over 19% at $0.30. Powell Max Limited (PMAX) is down over 12% at $0.73. SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is down over 11% at $0.9198. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is down over 7% at $171.89. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) is down over 7% at $8.25. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is down over 7% at $1.86. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (QTI) is down over 6% at $0.49. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) is down over 5% at $5.81. Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is down over 5% at $1.57.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX