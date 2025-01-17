Copia Power and Arizona Public Service Enter Into 20-Year Power Purchase Agreements for Large-Scale Solar and Storage Energy Campus

Copia Power ("Copia") today announced the execution of two Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs") with Arizona Public Service Company ("APS") for Phase I and Phase II of the Maricopa Energy Center project ("Maricopa"), a 550 MW solar energy generating facility and 2,200 MWh battery energy storage facility located in Maricopa County, AZ. The project is scheduled to reach commercial operation in multiple phases between 2026-2027. Once operational, Maricopa will be the single-largest solar and energy storage project in Arizona.

"We are proud of the Maricopa project. Copia works hard to deliver large projects at key locations on the grid to utilities and other customers," said Bryan Bradshaw, Managing Director and Head of Energy Markets for Copia Power. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with APS as they add significant volumes of renewable energy and storage capacity to their portfolio to meet the growing demand for power in Arizona."

Together with Copia's Harquahala Sun 2 project, the PPAs announced today for Maricopa bring the total volume of long-term supply agreements between APS and Copia to 850 MW of solar and 3,400 MWh of storage capacity, while bringing Copia's total contracted and in-construction portfolio in Arizona to 1,500 MW of solar and nearly 4,500 MWh of storage capacity.

"As we continue to plan for Arizona's growing energy demand, solar plus battery storage projects, like the Maricopa Energy Center, will help increase the amount of renewables on our electric grid and strengthen our ability to serve customers with power from the sun even when it is not shining," said Brian Cole, APS Vice President of Resource Management. "APS recently secured its largest-ever energy supply and the Maricopa project is one of the many resources in this portfolio that will help us continue to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean electricity."

Maricopa is the latest phase to start construction in Copia's large-scale Harquahala energy campus in Maricopa County, about 50 miles west of Phoenix. The Harquahala campus, located next to the APS-owned Delaney substation, totals more than 25,000 acres and is designed to support more than 3,000 MW of energy generation and enable significant industrial load. Copia started construction on the initial phases in 2023 with the Harquahala Sun 1 (150 MW solar) and Harquahala Sun 2 (300 MW solar and 1,200 MWh storage) projects, which are scheduled to reach commercial operation in early 2025.

About Copia Power

Copia Power ("Copia") is an energy transition company committed to developing, constructing and owning large-scale infrastructure assets in the U.S. Copia is actively developing more than 15 GW of renewable energy generation and storage capacity and 12 GW of data center and industrial load. Copia is backed by Carlyle, one of the world's largest global investment firms.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $447 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

SOURCE: Copia Power

