ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: From NYC to Baku to Davos: Climate Conversations That Matter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / Workiva

In this special episode of ESG Talk, Mandi McReynolds reflects on pivotal climate conversations leading up to Davos, revisiting key discussions from Climate Week NYC and COP29 in Azerbaijan. Joined by Steve Soter and Mike Gravagno, they dive into insights from professionals across industries, exploring the goals, challenges, and outcomes of these critical conferences. Tune in for a look at how these global events are shaping the future of sustainability initiatives.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
