Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") today announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 135,870 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from a single subscriber at a price per Common Share of $3.68 for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds raised from this offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, the Company announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor to settle an aggregate amount of $587,000 in outstanding debt relating to interest-free cash advances through the issuance of 159,510 Common Shares at a deemed price of $3.68 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").

Closing of the Private Placement and Debt Settlement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and Debt Settlement (collectively, the "Securities") will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws. There are no commissions payable in connection with the issuance of the Securities.

The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237566

SOURCE: Metavista3D, Inc.