Elegance Unearthed: A Glimpse Into the Luxurious Lives of the Ancient World at Apollo Art Auctions!

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step back in time and embrace history as Apollo Art Auctions proudly announces its latest sale, the Fine Ancient Art, Antiquities & Jewellery auction. Scheduled for January 25th at 1 p.m. GMT, this exceptional showcase is a treasure trove of ancient marvels, offering pieces that span cultures, continents, and centuries-from Egyptian and Greek antiquities to Viking, Medieval, and Western Asiatic treasures. The auction will take place live at Apollo's Central London showroom, 63-64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW, and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform. This carefully curated collection features items of impeccable provenance, sourced from the collections of renowned names such as Axel Guttmann, Joseph Klein, Countess Adelheid Lanckoronska, and others.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Among the highlights:

Lot 5: A Rare Egyptian Limestone False Door Stele of Ima

Starting price at £10,000, this limestone false door offers a glimpse into ancient Egyptian beliefs about the afterlife. False doors symbolised a transition between the world of the living and the deceased, serving as a portal for offerings. This example belonged to Ima, a royal court official whose titles, inscribed in exquisite hieroglyphs, include the unique designation of "King's acquaintance", "King's nobleman of the house of the dignitaries" and "Inspector of the Spear." The craftsmanship and detail evoke the grandeur of Old Kingdom funerary architecture, making it a rare and historically significant piece.

Lot 103: Attic Red-Figure Kylix with Oracle Scene from the Circle of Douris

This exquisite kylix, dated circa 470-450 BC, depicts a seated youth and a standing woman in an oracle scene rendered in the iconic red-figure technique. With the starting price of £30,000, it is attributed to the circle of Douris, one of ancient Greece's most renowned vase painters. Its provenance includes the Philip Goddard Collection, with thermoluminescence analysis confirming its authenticity

Lot 110: Greek Corinthian Hoplite Bronze Helmet

A testament to ancient Greek craftsmanship and warfare, this Corinthian helmet (circa 500-450 BC) retains its original green patina and showcases meticulous design, it is one of the best preserved specimens being offered for sale in the recent years. It comes with original paperwork and a full authentication report an independent Belgian laboratory Hebolabo. Starting at £20,000 its exceptional condition and detailed provenance make it a standout piece for collectors.

Lot 208: Roman Over-Life-Size Marble Venus Statue of Campidoglio

Starting at £20,000, this Roman statue (circa AD 160) reflects the timeless elegance of the goddess Venus, inspired by the renowned Venus of the Capitol. Crafted from fine marble, this piece exemplifies Roman sculptural artistry and the era's cultural devotion to beauty. The marble comes with a full report by Prof. John Pollini, Professor of Classical Art, Archaeology, History, and Classics and USC Associates Endowed Professor in Art History.

Lot 215: Roman Gold Ring with Carnelian Intaglio

Dating to AD 175-215, this exquisite Roman gold ring features a finely engraved carnelian intaglio depicting Emperor Septimius Severus in profile. Starting at £3,000, the ring's elegant craftsmanship and historical significance provide a fascinating window into the artistry and imperial grandeur of ancient Rome.

Lot 323: Rare Medieval Iron Great Helm

Dating to the 14th century, this medieval Great Helm embodies the valour of knights during the Middle Ages. With the starting price of £20,000, its barrel-shaped design and pristine condition offer an authentic glimpse into medieval warfare and craftsmanship.

All items will be available for in-person preview from January 20 to January 24, 2025, by appointment at Apollo's Central London showroom. Apollo Art Auctions prides itself on exceptional service, offering white-glove handling and in-house shipping for all purchases. For inquiries, please contact the team via email at enquiries@apolloauctions.com, or by phone at.