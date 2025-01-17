Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
17.01.25
14:23 Uhr
0,811 Euro
+0,029
+3,64 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
0,8070,81917:05
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Purchase of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii) Grant of matching conditional award over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£0.64971

10304.59743

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

5152.29871

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

10304.59743

5152.29871

Aggregated Price:

£0.64971

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£6694.99999

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

MATCHING SHARES:

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Purchase of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii) Grant of matching conditional award over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£0.64971

5435.76364

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

2717.88182

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

5435.76364

2717.88182

Aggregated Price:

£0.64971

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£3531.66999

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

MATCHING SHARES:

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Purchase of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii) Grant of matching conditional award over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£0.64971

430.02262

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

215.01131

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

430.02262

215.01131

Aggregated Price:

£0.64971

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£279.38999

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

MATCHING SHARES:

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE


