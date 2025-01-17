Kiwibot Welcomes Eduardo Iniguez as CEO of Its Advertising Arm Nickelytics

Nickelytics , the advertising arm of robotics leader Kiwibot , announced today that Eduardo Iniguez is joining the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes after Kiwibot acquired Nickelytics , setting the stage for a new era in out-of-home (OOH) advertising that fuses autonomous delivery robots with cutting-edge digital advertising technology.

Iniguez, who comes with over 15 years of strategic, operational and financial leadership experience across aerospace, defense, and innovative technology sectors, will spearhead Nickelytics' mission to redefine the Mobility Out of Home Advertising. By transforming Kiwibot's fleet of autonomous delivery robots into dynamic digital billboards, Nickelytics is poised to create an unparalleled platform for hyper-local, data-driven, and impactful advertising campaigns.

Before Nickelytics, Iniguez served as CEO and Board Member at Getaround, the world's leading peer to peer connected carsharing platform, where he successfully scaled and restructured its global operations, leading the company to profitable unit economics amid fierce competition. Prior to Getaround, Iniguez held leadership roles as CEO and CFO at HyreCar, where he led the company's sale to Getaround. His experience also includes executive positions at AllClear Aerospace & Defense, Verus Aerospace, and Silvus Technologies, underlining his expertise in leading organizations through complex business landscapes.

Kiwibot's acquisition of Nickelytics in 2024 marked a pivotal moment for the advertising startup, as it sought to integrate traditional OOH formats with cutting-edge robotics and data analytics. This move, combined with Nickelytics' prior acquisitions of rideshare advertising, large-format printing, and truck-side advertising companies, has positioned the company to transform the $52.49 billion out-of-home advertising market.

As CEO, Iniguez will oversee the company's strategic direction, focusing on market expansion, financial optimization, and continued innovation across Nickelytics and Kiwibot's offerings. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing Nickelytics' ability to deliver exceptional value to its partners and customers while ensuring sustainable and profitable growth.



Judah Longgrear , former CEO of Nickelytics and Kiwibot, will continue to guide this unified vision as CEO of North America for Kiwibot. "Eduardo's proven operational and financial leadership in mobility and aerospace, combined with his experience scaling high-growth tech companies, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Nickelytics into the future," said Longgrear.

"Joining Nickelytics is an exciting opportunity to work with an exceptional team dedicated to innovation and growth," Iniguez said. "I am eager to build upon the company's strong foundation, driving value for our customers and stakeholders while shaping the future of Mobility Out-of-Home Advertising."

About Nickelytics

Nickelytics is the leader in last-mile advertising, leveraging its vast DOOH and mobility OOH network to help brands precisely engage audiences. Our platform streamlines campaign execution while sophisticated attribution ensures quantifiable outcomes and strong ROI.

About Kiwibot

Kiwibot is a pioneer in autonomous robotic solutions, renowned for its sidewalk robots that operate with full autonomy, efficiency, and precision. Kiwibot leads the last-mile robotic delivery business on U.S. college campuses. Its robots are designed to navigate both closed and complex urban environments, providing fast and reliable automation services.

