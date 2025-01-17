A rise in electricity demand led to an increase in electricity prices across some European markets last week, while a drop in gas prices contributed to lower prices in others, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis. Average electricity prices across the main European markets showed heterogeneous behaviour during the second week of January, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy found a mixed picture across analyzed markets when compared to the week prior. Weekly price averages increased in the Belgian, British, Dutch, German and Nordic markets ...

