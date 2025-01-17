Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 16:12 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 18 February 2025.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

Date: 17 January 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
