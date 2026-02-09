BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 09 March 2026.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
0207 743 1098
09 February 2026
