Boston Children's Theater

Boston's vibrant theater scene is renowned for its diversity and creativity, offering a plethora of options for families looking to introduce their children to the magic of live theater. From classic tales to innovative new productions, these shows are designed to inspire and entertain young minds, fostering a lifelong love for the arts.

Boston is set to delight families with a vibrant lineup of children's shows that promise entertainment, education, and endless fun. Whether you're a local or just visiting, Boston theaters are gearing up to host some of the most exciting and engaging family theater productions of the year. Here's a look at some of the top Boston children's shows, making it a must-visit destination for family theater enthusiasts.

Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

At the Emerson Colonial Theatre on January 25-26, "Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical" brings Dav Pilkey's beloved book series to life. This hilarious musical follows Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog as they attempt to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to create their own comics. With their fishy father Flippy's enthusiastic but often frazzled supervision, the club's antics are sure to keep both kids and adults laughing. This show is a perfect blend of creativity, chaos, and heart, making it a standout in Boston's children's theater scene.

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

From February 6-9, the Greater Boston Stage Company presents "Alice in Wonderland Jr.," a delightful adaptation of the classic tale. As Alice navigates the whimsical world of Wonderland, she encounters a cast of iconic characters, including the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter. This production is a wonderful introduction to the magic of theater for young audiences, offering a journey of self-discovery and adventure that is both entertaining and educational.

PAW Patrol Live A Mighty Adventure

On March 29-30, the Boch Center Wang Theatre hosts "PAW Patrol Live A Mighty Adventure," an action-packed stage show that continues the story from the "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie." Fans of the PAW Patrol will love seeing their favorite pups super-charged and ready for action in Adventure City. With its mix of heroic adventures, catchy songs, and interactive fun, this show is set to thrill both kids and parents alike, making it a highlight of Boston's family theater calendar.

Blippi - Join The Band Tour

On April 27, the Emerson Colonial Theatre welcomes Blippi back to the stage with his "Join The Band Tour." Blippi, along with Meekah and a band of singing and dancing friends, will explore the world of music in an engaging and interactive way. This show is perfect for young music lovers, offering a fun and educational experience that includes fan-favorite Blippi hits and live musicians. It's an ideal outing for families looking to enjoy some musical fun together.

The Wiggles: Bouncing Balls Tour

Returning to the Emerson Colonial Theatre on June 29, The Wiggles are back with their "Bouncing Balls Tour," their biggest global tour in over five years. This new show, based on their hit single "Bouncing Balls," promises an energetic and entertaining performance that will have kids and adults alike dancing and singing along. As one of the world's most popular children's entertainment groups, The Wiggles are sure to bring their signature blend of music, dance, and fun to Boston's family theater scene.

"We are incredibly proud to showcase such a diverse array of children's theater productions. These shows not only entertain but also educate and inspire young audiences, nurturing their creativity and imagination. It's a testament to the vibrant cultural landscape of Boston and our commitment to supporting the arts."

Theatre In Boston's dedication to promoting the local theater scene is evident in its extensive coverage and support of productions that cater to younger audiences. By providing detailed information and recommendations, Theatre In Boston ensures that families can easily find the perfect show to enjoy together.

For those planning a visit to Boston, these children's theater shows offer a unique opportunity to experience the city's rich cultural offerings. Whether you're a local resident or a visitor, Theatre In Boston invites you to explore the enchanting world of children's theater and create unforgettable memories with your family.

