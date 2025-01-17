German scientists have identified 18 typologies of power purchase agreements for the renewable energy market. Their research is intended to support policymakers, scientists and investors in implementing their own PPA analysis and choices. A group of researchers in Germany has conducted a comprehensive overview of existing power purchase agreement (PPA) structures and characteristics in an effort to support policymakers, scientists and investors in implementing their own PPA analysis and choices. "Given the sometimes complex nature of PPAs, this lack of a proper classification complicates further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...