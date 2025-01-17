London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - MSG91, a prominent global communication platform, proudly announces its ambitious expansion into over 100 countries. With a comprehensive suite of messaging services-including Rich Communication Services (RCS), WhatsApp Business API, Email API, SMS, and advanced Marketing Automation tools-MSG91 is set to revolutionise customer engagement and streamline business operations internationally. This landmark growth underscores MSG91's commitment to equipping enterprises with state-of-the-art tools tailored to modern communication demands.





Transforming Communication Across Channels

MSG91 is redefining the business communication landscape, empowering organisations to connect with their customers seamlessly through versatile, multi-channel solutions whether leveraging SMS, WhatsApp, Email, or RCS, MSG91's integrated approach facilitates impactful and personalised interactions at scale.

RCS: Pioneering the Next Generation of Messaging

Rich Communication Services (RCS) represent the forefront of interactive messaging. By enabling businesses to deliver media-rich messages incorporating images, videos, and interactive buttons, RCS transforms traditional messaging into a dynamic and memorable experience. With its unified platform, MSG91 makes it simpler than ever for companies to manage campaigns effectively, enhancing customer engagement and ensuring measurable results.

WhatsApp Business API: Transparent, Scalable, and Effective

WhatsApp has become indispensable for business communications, and MSG91's WhatsApp Business API capitalises on its immense potential. Whether for customer support, marketing, or transactional notifications, this API offers a versatile solution for businesses of all sizes, fostering meaningful connections and enhancing brand loyalty.

Email API: Elevating Business Communication

MSG91's Email API is designed to maximise communication efficacy. Key features include:

SMS Solutions: Trusted and Scalable

MSG91 supports the delivery of up to one billion messages monthly, underpinned by robust Two-Way SMS capabilities in key markets such as the United States. This service facilitates direct customer interaction, making it ideal for transactional updates, promotional campaigns, and real-time alerts.

Redefining Marketing Automation

MSG91's Marketing Automation tools empower businesses to design and execute sophisticated campaigns across RCS, WhatsApp, Email, and SMS channels. By automating routine tasks and simplifying workflows, these tools enable companies to focus on delivering high-impact messages that resonate with their target audience.

Core Advantages of MSG91's Marketing Automation Suite

Unified Multi-Channel Strategy: Streamlines campaigns across all platforms, ensuring cohesive and consistent messaging.

Streamlines campaigns across all platforms, ensuring cohesive and consistent messaging. Insight-Driven Decisions: Comprehensive analytics provide in-depth understanding of campaign performance, enabling refined strategies.

Comprehensive analytics provide in-depth understanding of campaign performance, enabling refined strategies. Personalised Communication: Customises messaging to align with individual customer preferences and behaviours, driving higher engagement and conversions.

Customises messaging to align with individual customer preferences and behaviours, driving higher engagement and conversions. Adaptable Solutions: From startups to global enterprises, MSG91's tools scale effortlessly to meet diverse business requirements.

A Commitment to Accessibility and Clarity

MSG91 stands apart with its unwavering focus on affordability and transparency. By offering cost-effective solutions devoid of hidden fees, the company ensures its advanced communication tools remain accessible to businesses of all sizes. With transparent pricing models-particularly for the WhatsApp Business API-and inclusive analytics in its Email API offerings, MSG91 guarantees exceptional value without compromising quality.

Expanding Global Horizons

"At MSG91, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver innovative and dependable communication solutions to businesses worldwide," remarked Shubhendra Agrawal, CEO of MSG91. "Our expansion to over 100 countries reaffirms our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of modern enterprises, empowering them to achieve seamless communication and operational excellence."

This expansion exemplifies MSG91's ability to adapt to the unique challenges of diverse global markets while maintaining a customer-first approach. By delivering tailored solutions and comprehensive support, the company ensures its tools integrate effortlessly into existing business workflows, regardless of location.

About MSG91

MSG91 is a trusted and secure global communication platform, serving over 30,000 businesses worldwide. Its comprehensive portfolio-encompassing APIs for SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, email, and more-enhances customer interactions through innovative features such as real-time analytics, two-way communication, and virtual numbers.

With a resolute focus on scalability, transparency, and innovation, MSG91 continues to redefine the communication landscape, ensuring businesses can thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

