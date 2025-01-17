AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of SIAT-Società Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A. (SIAT) (Italy), a subsidiary of Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A. (Unipol Assicurazioni). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SIAT's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also consider SIAT's strategic importance to and integration within Unipol Assicurazioni, with SIAT benefiting from rating enhancement as a result of AM Best's expectation that financial support will be provided to it, if needed.

On 31 December 2024, SIAT's former parent, UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., merged by incorporation into Unipol Assicurazioni (previously known as Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.), with the latter becoming the new parent of SIAT.

