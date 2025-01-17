iQuanti: BHG - Clean Up Business Debt: Consolidation Loans Explained

Starting and running a business takes an immense amount of capital. When a business hasn't yet hit positive cash flow, it might not have the funds to reinvest into the business and instead rely on debt to further its goals. However, over time, debt can put a serious strain on the bottom line. That's when a business debt consolidation loan can help an owner regain control to clean up and streamline business debt.

What is a business debt consolidation loan?

A business debt consolidation loan is a loan that combines multiple high-interest business debts into one manageable monthly loan payment. If a business owner is approved for a debt consolidation loan, based on factors like the business credit score and income, the loan can offer reprieve through a lower interest rate, longer repayment term, or both.

Benefits of a debt consolidation loan

A business might look to debt consolidation loans for several reasons, including:

To save money on monthly interest payments: When a business has accumulated a lot of debt from various lenders, it might be shelling out a significant amount of money each month just in interest payments. Consolidating from many loans to a single loan can potentially save money on interest and decrease the amount paid each month toward debt.

To make business financial management simpler: Each employee in a small business typically wears multiple hats. If a company doesn't have a dedicated bookkeeper, it could present a challenge for an already overburdened employee to balance the books. Consolidating debt into a single loan can make business financials easier to manage, especially when it comes to tracking how much the company is paying toward debt each month.

To improve the business credit score: Paying multiple debts each month can sometimes create confusion and result in late or missed payments. Combining into a single debt payment may make it easier to pay the balance due on time and in full, which may, in time, help to improve the business credit score.

How to find the right loan

Not all debt consolidation loans are created equal, so it pays to research to find the one that best meets a business's needs. As a company assesses loans, it'll want to look at several factors, including:

Loan term: The loan term dictates how many years a business will pay the balance. Some companies offer loan terms of up to ten or more years, giving better flexibility with how much a business can pay each month.

Interest rate: A business owner may be able to check available interest rates with a lender by prequalifying for a loan. Prequalification won't impact the business credit score and can help someone compare interest rates across lenders.

Fees: Many lenders charge a certain percentage of the loan amount as an origination fee. But it's also important to understand if there are any fees for early repayment or late payments.

How quickly a company can access the loan: If a business gets in a bind and other debtors are knocking down the door for their money, it may need access to the loan balance quickly. It's important to understand the funding timeline for various lenders. Some lenders may be able to get the creditors the funds in a matter of business days, while others may have a lengthier approval and funding process.?

Collateral requirements: Many debt consolidation loans are unsecured, meaning the lender won't require any collateral to back the loan. However, some lenders may want to secure the loan using business equipment, real estate, or a personal guarantee. An owner will want to be sure to understand collateral requirements before applying to avoid surprises or changes to the interest rate later.

Lender reputation: Plenty of lenders offer business loans, but it's important to choose one with a reputation for supporting small businesses and providing great customer service. It can make sense to check lender reviews online and ask for referrals from other small business owners who have used small business loans in the past.

The bottom line

Business debt consolidation loans can breathe new life into a business by consolidating the overall debt burden, streamlining financial management, and saving money on interest. Interested companies should look for the right lender that can offer favorable loan terms and interest while providing top-notch customer service.

