Shaquille O'Neal Brings 7th Annual Shaq's Fun House to New Orleans for Big Game Weekend

Headlined by John Summit, Ludacris and DJ DIESEL, SHAQ's Legendary Festival Kicks Off on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Tickets and WYNN Nightlife Hosted VIP Tables On Sale Now

It's tradition. The ultimate Big Game Weekend celebration kicks off with the one and only Shaq's Fun House. The part-festival, part-carnival, part-circus affair was created and is hosted by Shaquille O'Neal - the basketball legend, global entertainer, and DJ known as DJ Diesel. For the seventh year in a row, Shaq's iconic Big Game Weekend event will attract thousands of fans and this year, the LSU alumnus is headed to New Orleans' iconic Mardi Gras World. Taking place on Big Game Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, this year's event promises to be the most over-the-top celebration yet, combining superstar performances from John Summit and Ludacris, an oversized carnival midway with rides and games, and a truly immersive festival experience. All-inclusive open bar tickets starting from $299, VIP tickets, and WYNN Nightlife Hosted VIP tables are now available at www.ShaqsFunHouse.com .

The adult playland brought to life by brand partners including Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Gran Coramino Tequila, Shaq-A-Licious, Verizon, Papa Johns, Carnival Cruise Line, Carvana, Beatbox Beverages, and more, is anything but the traditional Big Game Weekend event. Now in its seventh year, Shaq's Fun House has become the unofficial commencement to the weekend's celebrations and festivities. Over the past seven years, Shaq's Fun House has been one of the most iconic Super Bowl parties with some huge headliners like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Tiesto and a star-studded guest list that includes Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, Jamie Foxx, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Guy Fieri, Nate Diaz, Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Casey Affleck, The Chainsmokers, Fat Joe, E-40, Flo Rida, Shane Gillis, Michael Phelps, Allen Iverson, Daymond John, Camille Kostek, and more.

World-Class Talent and Performances

Shaq's Fun House 2025 will feature an electrifying lineup headlined by Ludacris, the multi-platinum Grammy-winning rap legend and star of the Fast & Furious franchise, who will deliver a show-stopping performance packed with his chart-topping hits and unmatched charisma. Joining the party is John Summit, the global EDM sensation and record-breaking producer whose infectious beats and crowd-igniting anthems have dominated festivals and airwaves around the world. Myles O'Neal, the versatile DJ and style icon, will bring his dynamic sound and cutting-edge energy to the stage, setting the tone for an unforgettable night. The man of the hour, DJ Diesel, will take over the decks with his signature blend of hard-hitting electronic beats and Shaq-sized fun. Rounding out the lineup is DJ IRIE, the long-time official DJ of the Miami Heat, bringing his crowd-pleasing mix of hip-hop and dance tracks to keep the party going.

New Orleans Flair: A Festival Like No Other

Shaq's Fun House will fully embrace the spirit of the Big Easy, infusing the event with the vibrancy of Mardi Gras. Guests will enjoy beverages from the likes of Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, and BeatBox Beverages alongside specialty cocktails by Gran Coramino Tequila, New Orleans-inspired cuisine, and the signature energy of the city. The event will feature oversized carnival rides, custom-built experiential activations from brand partners, interactive games, circus performances, VIP hospitality hosted by Wynn Nightlife and more, creating a festival experience that feels like stepping into the heart of New Orleans itself.

Hosted at Mardi Gras World, the iconic venue known for its world-famous Mardi Gras parades and float construction, this year's Shaq's Fun House will be reimagined with larger-than-life Mardi Gras floats, sculptures, and vibrant decorations. The venue's rich history and New Orleans flair will set the perfect stage for the ultimate Big Game Weekend celebration.

"As an LSU alum, Louisiana is like a second home to me, so it's only fitting that my next homecoming is a part of the citywide celebration for Big Game Weekend. I know New Orleans is going through a lot at the moment, but it's one of most vibrant cities in the world, so I'm looking forward to bringing people together and putting smiles on their faces. For the seventh annual Fun House, we're bringing the best music, the wildest carnival rides, and a party fans won't forget - it's going to be legendary!" - Shaquille O'Neal

Newsworthy Brand Partners & Experiences

Shaq's Fun House is proud to feature an all-new Shaq-A-Licious brass band - an iconic New Orleans brass band that will hype up the crowd, distribute Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, and escort Shaq's Fun House fans into the festival in true second-line fashion. Guests can also experience a candy remix station where they can sample the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies - Shaq-shaped gummies and inspired by his iconic career - adding a sweet touch and way for guests to get in on the "Big Kid" fun at the festivities.

Anheuser-Busch - America's leading brewer and domestic manufacturer - is showing up for consumers all throughout Big Game Weekend with signature brands, like NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, a light and refreshing spirits-based seltzer, as they mingle with some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment.

Stay connected during the Big Game Weekend - Verizon has you covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of Shaq's Fun House. With brand activations featuring content capture zones and convenient charging stations, Verizon is bringing the ultimate connectivity experience to the event. Verizon customers can also score exclusive tickets through the Access portal on the Verizon app, making it easier than ever to join the celebration. As a key partner of the NFL, Verizon will have a major presence throughout the weekend, ensuring fans don't miss a moment.

Carnival is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Shaq's Fun House, bringing the ultimate carnival experience to this year's event. As part of the collaboration, Carnival will feature an oversized carnival ride, adding an exciting twist to the fun-filled festivities, along with a dedicated food pop-up serving up classic carnival treats like candy apples and popcorn. In addition, Carnival has launched a joint sweepstakes offering one lucky winner the chance to win a flyaway trip to New Orleans for Big Game weekend, complete with VIP tickets to both Shaq's Fun House and Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. This partnership underscores Carnival's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences that bring people together and create lasting memories. To enter to win, visit www.ShaqsFunHouse.com/CarnivalUltimateGiveaway.

Shaq's favorite cola is bringing big flavor. As Official Soda of Shaq's Fun House, Pepsi will have a custom bar featuring an array of tasty cocktails and mocktails inspired by the brand's most popular flavors. Featuring its delicious Pepsi Zero Sugar, indulgent Pepsi Wild Cherry - of course original Pepsi - and more, guests can stay refreshed all night long.

BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. And a whole lot of better experiences with Papa Johns returning to Shaq's Fun House this year. As the official pizza partner, Papa Johns is serving up FREE delicious mouth-watering pizza to Fun House guests all night long and creating a custom-built photo experience - the Papa Johns activation is poised to be a true slice of better everything.

BeatBox is excited to announce its official partnership with Shaq's Fun House, bringing an unforgettable experience to this year's event. As part of the collaboration, BeatBox will debut an oversized carnival ride, offering guests a thrilling and unique way to enjoy the festivities. Additionally, the brand will feature a dedicated bar, serving up its signature bold and refreshing beverages to keep the party going all night long. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for BeatBox as it continues to elevate the live-event experience and connect with fans in fresh, dynamic ways.

Carvana is bringing the ultimate car-buying experience to Shaq's Fun House with an exclusive activation that will leave fans buzzing. The automotive innovator will showcase a special Carvana vehicle on-site AND a custom-branded Carvana basketball court. The court will set the stage for an unforgettable competition, as fans step up to see if they have what it takes to shoot free throws at NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's beloved Big Game weekend event. Whether you're looking to score big on the court or in the car-buying game, Carvana's interactive presence is sure to deliver excitement.

Get ready to indulge in the iconic flavors of Häagen-Dazs. The beloved ice cream brand will journey to NOLA to treat fans to an unforgettable moment, inviting them to slow down and savor the rich and delicious ice cream we all know and love through a one-of-a-kind sampling activation. Along with an assortment of complimentary ice cream bars, you won't want to miss the brand's epic Mainstage Moment, featuring a sneak peek at its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Thomasville is excited to take part in Shaq's Fun House and SI The Party with the perfect gaming experience. Guests will be able to put their gaming skills to the test while enjoying Thomasville furniture.

Perennial fashion favorite Vince Camuto will kick off the weekend at Shaq's Fun House, letting style and sophistication take center field.

Gran Coramino Tequila is proud to be the official tequila sponsor of Shaq's Fun House, bringing a premium taste experience to this one-of-a-kind event. Guests will enjoy exclusive, custom cocktails crafted with Gran Coramino's exceptionally smooth tequila, expertly blended by an 11th-generation tequila maker with over 250 years of tequila-making expertise. Gran Coramino will have a dedicated bar offering signature drinks that fuse together the spirit and energy of Shaq's iconic celebration with unforgettable entertainment.

Bang Energy: Bang is bringing the energy to Shaq's Fun House with a dedicated activation and FREE Bang all night long. Bang Energy offers a wide variety of energy drink flavors with zero sugar to satisfy any taste preference. FUELYOURDESTINY

All-Inclusive Fun for All

What sets Shaq's Fun House 2025 apart is its all-inclusive experience. This is a festival designed to let fans engage fully in the energy of the city, with general admission, VIP open bar, and premium VIP table experiences that include access to unlimited drinks, signature cocktails, and more.

Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig, co-founders of Medium Rare, said, "There's no other event during Big Game Weekend that combines the high-energy fun of carnival rides, games, circus performances, and world-class music in such a unique, all-inclusive experience. New Orleans brings the kind of energy and excitement that makes it the perfect place for Shaq's Fun House, and we're beyond excited to bring it to life in this incredible city."

General admission tickets start at $199.99 (available in very limited quantities) and will increase as the event date nears. This is a 21+ event, and tickets are available online at www.ShaqsFunHouse.com .

Medium Rare produces Shaq's Fun House in partnership with Authentic Brands Group. Medium Rare's track record at Big Game Weekend is second to none with some of the most viral sold-out events in history, including Gronk Beach, SI The Party, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, and The Shaq Bowl.

For more information about Shaq's Fun House or to purchase tickets, visit www.ShaqsFunHouse.com and follow along on social media at @ShaqsFunHouse on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Download High-Res Flyer

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career began with the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. Today, he is known worldwide as DJ Diesel. His DJ business has become a global enterprise, with his SHAQ's Bass All-Stars Festival and Shaq's Fun House - an immersive event series combining live performances, carnival rides, and celebrity appearances.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has more than 350 locations in development worldwide and 40-plus locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live-event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic's portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

For more information, visit authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

Media Contact & Talent RSVP:

Amanda Brocato - RMG

amanda@rmg-pr.com

512.743.3941

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Medium Rare

Joe@Medium-Rare.com

SOURCE: Shaq's Fun House

SFH25 Logo 4C RGB@4x.png

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire