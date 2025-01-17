ABGi-USA Welcomes New President & CEO, Ushering in a Bold Era of Growth and Innovation

ABGi-USA, a trusted leader in tax incentives and innovative business solutions, announces an exciting leadership transition designed to position the company for long-term growth and client success. The appointment of JT Daniels as President and CEO, along with new partners Blake Windhorst and Luke Rushing, marks the beginning of a transformative chapter for the company as it expands its services to deliver even greater value to businesses nationwide.

ABGi-USA, a trusted leader in tax incentive consulting and innovative business solutions, proudly announces a strategic leadership transition that underscores its commitment to long-term growth and exceptional client success. With the appointment of JT Daniels as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the addition of new partners Blake Windhorst and Luke Rushing, ABGi-USA is well-positioned to expand its industry-leading solutions and deliver even greater value to businesses nationwide.

A Bold Step Forward for Progress

This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for ABGi-USA, building upon the company's strong foundation of success while unlocking fresh growth opportunities. Backed by the expertise and resources of its parent company, Groupe SNEF, ABGi-USA is poised to innovate and broaden its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses in manufacturing, energy, technology, construction, engineering and commercial real estate.

"We are thrilled to lead ABGi-USA into a future defined by innovation, service excellence, and sustainable growth," said JT Daniels, President & CEO of ABGi-USA. "With a dynamic leadership team and a shared vision, we are not only preserving the company's legacy of success but building upon it to create even greater opportunities for our employees, clients, and partners."

Positioned for Long-Term Success

This leadership restructure is a strategic move to strengthen ABGi-USA's capabilities, broaden its services, and reinforce its position as a trusted business partner across industries. The company remains focused on fostering growth, retaining top talent, and delivering exceptional client results in an ever-evolving market.

"Our employees, clients, and partners can be confident in ABGi-USA's ability to adapt and thrive," Daniels continued. "This new chapter is about advancing our offerings, strengthening our team, and continuing to create value for businesses across the country."

Expanded Services to Meet Evolving Market Needs

With a renewed focus on innovation and growth, ABGi-USA is expanding its service offerings to empower businesses in dynamic and competitive industries. These include:

Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credits : Helping businesses unlock growth through innovation.

Real Estate Incentives : Maximizing energy-efficient tax deductions with 179D and 45L solutions.

Cost Segregation : Optimizing tax strategies by accelerating depreciation for commercial properties.

Talent & Recruiting Solutions : Scaling businesses with top talent and optimized HR strategies.

HR Solutions: Providing tailored HR consulting to fuel business expansion.

"Our commitment to growth is reflected in this leadership transition," added a representative from Groupe SNEF. "We are confident that this new team will guide ABGi-USA to even greater success while offering employees and clients a renewed vision for the future."

About ABGi-USA

ABGi-USA is a leading consulting firm specializing in tax incentives, real estate tax credits, and talent solutions. With a focus on driving client success, ABGi-USA has helped businesses across diverse industries unlock financial benefits and achieve growth. ABGi-USA is proud to be part of Groupe SNEF, a global leader in engineering, technology, and industrial solutions.

About Groupe SNEF

Founded in 1905, Groupe SNEF is a global leader in design engineering, project management, and system integration. Groupe SNEF provides expertise in electrical and mechanical systems, industrial automation, IT architecture, and security solutions. With operations in around twenty countries and annual revenue of approximately €1.7 billion, Groupe SNEF serves key players across the Marine, Energy, Industry, Infrastructure, and Construction sectors.

