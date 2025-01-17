Mercom Capital Group says inflation, high interest rates, trade disputes and policy ambiguity all contributed to a drop in corporate funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the solar sector last year. Corporate funding in the solar sector totaled $26. 3 billion in 2024, according to figures released by Mercom Capital Group in its annual solar funding and M&A report. The total figure, which includes venture capital funding, public market financing and debt financing, represents a 24% decrease on the $34. 3 billion raised in 2023. The total encompasses 157 deals, down from a total 161 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...