Foundation Software to Exhibit at World of Concrete 2025 in Las Vegas

Foundation Software is excited to announce its participation in World of Concrete 2025. World of Concrete is a premier international event dedicated to the concrete and masonry industries.

From January 21-23, Foundation Software will showcase its industry-leading solutions at Booth N1849 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Foundation Software's full suite of brands:

FOUNDATION® : Comprehensive construction accounting software.

Payroll4Construction : Payroll processing exclusively for contractors.

The EDGE® : Advanced estimating and takeoff software for the concrete, roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades.

WorkMax : A best-of-breed mobile time tracking solution.

SafetyHQ®: An all-in-one safety management solution.

With over 50 years of history, World of Concrete has become a hub for innovation, networking and education, attracting global leaders and businesses seeking to enhance safety, performance and speed in the field.

"World of Concrete gives us a platform to connect directly with the people driving progress in the industry," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're proud to showcase our suite of solutions that help contractors work smarter, streamline operations and achieve greater success."

Visit Foundation Software at Booth N1849 to learn how our solutions can help contractors claim their share of the industry's massive projected growth. For more information about the event or to register, visit the World of Concrete Website.

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire