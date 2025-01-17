Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 17:26 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software to Exhibit at World of Concrete 2025 in Las Vegas

Finanznachrichten News

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / Foundation Software is excited to announce its participation in World of Concrete 2025. World of Concrete is a premier international event dedicated to the concrete and masonry industries.

From January 21-23, Foundation Software will showcase its industry-leading solutions at Booth N1849 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Foundation Software's full suite of brands:

  • FOUNDATION®: Comprehensive construction accounting software.

  • Payroll4Construction: Payroll processing exclusively for contractors.

  • The EDGE®: Advanced estimating and takeoff software for the concrete, roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades.

  • WorkMax: A best-of-breed mobile time tracking solution.

  • SafetyHQ®: An all-in-one safety management solution.

With over 50 years of history, World of Concrete has become a hub for innovation, networking and education, attracting global leaders and businesses seeking to enhance safety, performance and speed in the field.

"World of Concrete gives us a platform to connect directly with the people driving progress in the industry," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're proud to showcase our suite of solutions that help contractors work smarter, streamline operations and achieve greater success."

Visit Foundation Software at Booth N1849 to learn how our solutions can help contractors claim their share of the industry's massive projected growth. For more information about the event or to register, visit the World of Concrete Website.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.