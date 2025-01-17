Longi has issued a profit warning for 2024, forecasting a net loss of up to $1. 11 billion - a sharp decline from last year's profit of $1. 42 billion. Longi has issued a profit warning for 2024, forecasting a net loss of between CNY 8. 2 billion ($1. 11 billion) and CNY 8. 8 billion, compared to a profit of CNY 10. 75 billion in the previous year. The company attributed the loss to intensified competition in the PV sector, which has led to a continuous decline in the prices and profit margins of passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) products. Low utilization ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...