Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 17-Jan-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Morgan Stanley City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 10.717694 0.061799 10.779493 27087456 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 11.174802 0.061799 11.236601 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 26932164 10.717694 GB00B0N8QD54 Sub 26932164 10.717694% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 11192 0.004454 lending agreements Sub 11192 0.004454% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 15/05/2025 Cash 144100 0.057345 Equity Swap at any time Sub 144100 0.057345% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley International Limited Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley & Co. International 10.717693 10.717693% plc Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

