Freitag, 17.01.2025

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:10 Uhr
14,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
17.01.2025 17:58 Uhr
Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
17-Jan-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Morgan Stanley 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Morgan Stanley             Wilmington, Delaware          USA

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London                 UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 10.717694        0.061799          10.779493        27087456 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   11.174802        0.061799          11.236601 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  26932164                            10.717694 
GB00B0N8QD54 
 
 
                Sub 26932164                            10.717694% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

                                        Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
 
Right of recall over securities   at any time           at any time             11192              0.004454 
lending agreements 
 
 
 
                Sub                                   11192              0.004454% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  15/05/2025                             Cash              144100             0.057345 
Equity Swap                             at any time 
 
 
                Sub                                                   144100             0.057345% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)      Morgan Stanley Capital Management, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)      Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)      Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)      Morgan Stanley Capital Management, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)      Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley International 
                  Holdings Inc. 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley International 
                  Limited 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley & Co. International 10.717693                            10.717693% 
                  plc 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)      Morgan Stanley Capital Management, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)      Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  371370 
EQS News ID:  2070239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070239&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2025 11:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
