Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT)



17-Jan-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 17 January 2025 Edison issues report on Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) Edison issues report on Henderson Opportunities Trust (LSE: HOT). With a focus on long-term growth, Henderson Opportunities Trust's (HOT's) all-market investment strategy includes a strong bias towards smaller and earlier-stage companies. The relative weakness of smaller companies in the past three years, particularly AIM stocks, has weighed heavily on HOT's performance, obscuring its previous exceptional returns. It is in this context that HOT is one of the trusts targeted by the activist US hedge fund Saba Capital, which is proposing to oust the independent board and replace the trust's investment managers. HOT's board strongly urges shareholders to reject Saba's proposals on their own merits. Only if this occurs will shareholders be able to consider the board's own proposals for HOT, which, in our view, are significantly more attractive. These include a full cash exit at NAV and/or the option to roll over into an alternative, open-ended vehicle. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



