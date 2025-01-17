Logo Brands Expands Strategic Partnerships With Five Prestigious Universities

The Tennessee-based company secures multi-year exclusive contracts, enhancing its role as a leader in collegiate licensed merchandise.

Logo Brands, Inc., a premier manufacturer of officially licensed products, is proud to announce exclusive five-year partnerships with Kansas State University, Purdue University, South Florida University, Washington State University, and West Virginia University.

Logo Brands Adds Five Renowned Universities to Strategic Partnership Program

Various Logo Brands products showcasing the new strategic partnerships (right to left): University of South Florida, Washington State, Purdue University, Kansas State University, West Virginia University.

"Our partnerships are the heart of what we do," said Maggie McHugh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Marketing. "We're honored to work closely with these outstanding universities to deliver premium, high-quality products-backed by our lifetime guarantee-that celebrate the pride and passion of collegiate fans nationwide."

Under the new agreements, Logo Brands gains exclusive rights to manufacture, produce, and distribute a range of officially licensed merchandise, including tents, chairs, stadium seating, soft-sided coolers, tables, and inflatable sports balls. South Florida, Washington State, and West Virginia will also include rights for licensed throws.

With the addition of these universities, Logo Brands' Strategic Partnership Program now includes forty-seven institutions spanning major conferences such as the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, Big Sky, AAC, and Mountain West.

Logo Brands will continue offering a wide array of products for these universities, including drinkware, pillows, mascot inflatables, tote bags, and more, available online and in retail stores. Key retail partners include Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, Fanatics, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Target, and university bookstores.

University Partner Quotes

"WVU is excited to deepen our relationship with an industry leader in the collegiate tailgate space like Logo Brands," said Nikki Goodenow, Director of Brand and Trademark Licensing. "Logo Brands has a great team of people, and this collaboration will benefit Mountaineer Nation and our key retail partners."

"We are proud to announce a new partnership between Purdue University and Logo Brands, marking an exciting chapter for both of our brands," said Heston Hybarger, Senior Manager of Trademarks and Licensing. "This collaboration strengthens our dedication to providing premium products to our passionate fans, and we look forward to combining our strengths with Logo Brands to elevate the tailgating experience for Boilermakers everywhere."

"Logo Brands has proven themselves to be a valuable licensee, providing everything from throws to drinkware to chairs and tents for Washington State University," said Alyce Anderson, Program Administrative Manager. "If you've been to a tailgate almost anywhere, you've seen their quality products on display by loyal fans who are always eager to add to their collection of branded merchandise. We are excited to partner with Logo Brands for the next five years exclusively, so they can invest even deeper into keeping our fans excited about what they might find next at Logo Brands' wide variety of retail partner stores."

"The University of South Florida is excited to announce our new partnership with Logo Brands, a leader in the collegiate licensing space," said Michael Scholl, Licensing Manager. "Most importantly, through this partnership, we will provide our loyal fans with the high-quality tailgate products they deserve. Welcome, Logo Brands, and Go Bulls!"

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and major sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. Its product lines span outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go categories, featuring more than 900 items in its portfolio. Founded in 2000 as a family business shipping tailgate chairs from a garage near Memphis, Tennessee, the company now operates from its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

