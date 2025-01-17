Escuela de Ingeniería y Ciencias del Tec de Monterrey: Tecnologico De Monterrey Develops Nutraceutical Corn to Address the Global Food Crisis and Improve Health

The FEMSA Biotechnology Center at Tecnologico de Monterrey (Mexico's number one university in engineering and technology, in LATAM according to the QS World Ranking 2024) has worked for over 25 years on the development of nutraceutical corn, a genetically improved variety that is not only nutritious but can also contribute to the prevention of chronic degenerative diseases.

This project is led by experimental biologist and researcher Silverio García-Lara, PhD.

Corn, although one of the most important crops globally with an estimated production of 1,240 million metric tons in the 2023/2024 season, has low nutritional content in its conventional form. Therefore, the FEMSA Biotechnology Center team has concentrated its research on improving corn's properties to increase its protein, fatty acid, and carbohydrate content.

The nutraceutical corn developed by Dr. García-Lara's team combines features that make it not only a more complete food but also a tool to prevent chronic degenerative diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. This is achieved through the inclusion of antioxidant compounds and other beneficial components such as peptides and fatty acids, identified and enhanced in the new corn varieties.

"This nutraceutical corn has the potential to transform how we nourish ourselves", commented Dr. García-Lara. "In addition to providing essential nutrients, it can help prevent and combat conditions currently affecting millions of people. It is not just a matter of food security but also public health," he added.

It is important to highlight that the genetic improvement process carried out does not involve the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Instead, researchers employ traditional crossbreeding and enhancement techniques. These techniques allow for selecting and combining the best genetic traits of corn, leveraging the rich diversity of native corn varieties in Mexico.

Corn originated in Mexico, and its genetic diversity is unparalleled. The country cultivates 58 native varieties, whose genetic wealth has been exported to other regions worldwide. The Tecnologico de Monterrey team has utilized this genetic diversity to perform traditional crossbreeding, using the world's largest corn germplasm bank located in Mexico. This genetic reserve enables the selection of desired traits, such as pest and disease resistance, to incorporate them into new corn varieties.

The development of nutraceutical corn has involved the collaboration of various Mexican and international institutions and organizations. The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), the National Institute of Forestry, Agricultural, and Livestock Research (INIFAP), and other entities have been fundamental in the crossbreeding and validation processes of the progress achieved.

One of the project's most important achievements has been developing corn with protein content exceeding 14%, compared to the 3-4% found in conventional corn. These high-quality protein maize (QPM) varieties are a significant advancement in fighting malnutrition. Additionally, fatty acid content has increased from 3% to 10%, improving the grain's energy contribution.

The increase in antioxidant compounds also directly impacts preventing chronic degenerative diseases, making this grain a functional food with health benefits.

In alliance with various institutions and organizations, Tecnologico de Monterrey leads sustainable agriculture and public health research, offering innovations that will transform how populations nourish and care for themselves. "Science is a community activity, and at Tec de Monterrey, we are open to collaborating with institutions sharing our commitment to improving food security and public health," concludes García-Lara.

