Auriant Mining AB (publ.) applies for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Finanznachrichten News

Auriant Mining AB (the "Company") announced on 14 October 2024 its plan to apply for delisting of the Company's shares upon expiration of three months from the date of the abovementioned announcement. In accordance with the plan, the Company has today applied for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be announced as soon as the Company has received this information from Nasdaq.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
tel: +7 495 109 02 82
e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.


