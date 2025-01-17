Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
Tradegate
17.01.25
15:27 Uhr
63,50 Euro
+2,00
+3,25 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 18:12 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 17th January 2025 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $1.5bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 10th December 2024.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 5,479 Shares

Date of transaction: 17th January 2025

Average price paid per Share: 5,269 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 5,250 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 5,276 pence

Broker: Barclays Bank PLC

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 436,214,215 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 15,140,618 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 436,214,215 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



