PB Financial Corporation Named to 2025 OTCQX Best 50

PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2025 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their 2024 performance.

Whitehurst commented, "We are excited to be recognized by the OTCQX Best Market for our stock performance. Coming in at 21st out of 50 on the OTCQX Best Market is remarkable. We are especially proud to be the only North Carolina-based bank to make the list, and one of just eight banks featured this year. This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our investors and communities. Thank you to our incredible team, directors, customers, and shareholders for helping us achieve this milestone!"

For the complete 2025 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2025_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

PB Financial Corporation, the holding company for Providence Bank, is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release.

