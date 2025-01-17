Freya Skye Releases New Single and Video "Can't Fake It"

**LISTEN: Spotify & Apple

WATCH: HERE

Freya Skye set to release "Can't Fake It" track and video this Friday, January 17th.

Download assets HERE

The "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" star co-wrote her new song with Swedish production duo Svante Halldin and Jakob Hazell and actress/songwriter Katelyn Tarver. Directed by Clio® Award-winner Boni Mata, the playful yet angsty video clip depicts Freya's heartbreak over a relationship gone wrong she can't let go of in an office setting with her gal pals filled with top-notch choreography.

Check out Freya on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour this summer!

About Freya Skye

Freya Skye is already a multi-hyphenate, as a singer and songwriter, as well as an actress and dancer. She recently signed a record deal with Hollywood Records as well as a publishing deal with Disney Music Publishing. Freya also landed a holding deal with Disney Branded Television and is currently in New Zealand filming "ZOMBIES 4."Known for her genuine passion for performing, as well as being a magnetic online presence, Freya's enthusiasm and joy are palpable. She's a dynamic limitless entertainer who is beloved by and a positive influence on her fans. With her family-friendly charm and exemplary role model qualities, Freya is a shining star in both music and on screen. Freya is someone to love.

Follow Freya Skye:

TiKTok | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

About Disney Music Group

The Disney Music Group encompasses all aspects of the Company's music commercialization and marketing including: recorded music (Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records); music publishing; and Disney concerts. DMG releases film, television, game, and attraction soundtracks from some of the largest franchises in the world - from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Films and Disney+ including the chart-topping albums "Encanto," "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning "Frozen," the Grammy®-winning "Guardians of the Galaxy," the Emmy®-winning music from "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian," the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning "Soul" score, the Oscar®-winning "Black Panther," "Coco" and "Moana' soundtracks, plus video game soundtracks for "Spider-Man 2" and the Grammy® winning "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" and "Star Wars Outlaws." Recent titles include "Moana 2," "Mufasa: The Lion King," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Descendants: The Rise of Red," and "Inside Out 2," plus the television soundtracks "Shogun," "Agatha All Along," and "Only Murders in the Building." Upcoming releases include "Snow White," "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" and "Captain America: Brave New World."

DMG's rich and eclectic catalog has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as "Snow White," "Star Wars," and "Beauty and the Beast," "Avatar," "Indiana Jones," "Mary Poppins," "Jungle Book," "Tarzan," and the beloved classic song "It's a Small World." DMG produces The Big Score video series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces thousands of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney: The Castle, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, The Lion King 30th Anniversary, Marvel's Infinity Saga and many more. DMG's catalog of over 100 years of music lends itself to playlists for every occasion, as well as a dedicated SiriusXM Station (Channel 133), and online store www.disneymusicemporium.com.

The labels' genre-spanning rosters includes Queen (in The United States and Canada), little image, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI, kenzie, Joywave, almost monday, Freya Skye, Adrian Lyles, New Hope Club and more.

Press Contact:

Lillian Matulic, Hollywood Records / lillian.matulic@disney.com

SOURCE: Freya Skye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire