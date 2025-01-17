Boardsi: Real Leaders Unveils Its Top Impact Companies List for 2025

Boardsi to be honored at Real Leaders UNITE on February 4, 2025.

Real Leaders ®, a global media and membership platform dedicated to inspiring the future of business, proudly announces its 2025 Top Impact Companies ranking. Now in its seventh year, this prestigious list highlights privately owned businesses making exceptional contributions to society and the planet.

Boardsi Highlighted in Real Leaders Top Impact Company List

Boardsi Listed as #23 Top Impact Companies for 2025

This year's competition attracted over 300 applications from more than 15 countries, with companies assessed on their growth, revenue, and six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation. Through a rigorous evaluation process, the companies that truly embody purpose-driven leadership were ranked and celebrated.

Stricter Standards to Highlight True Impact Leaders

The 2025 ranking raised the bar, making it harder than ever to earn a spot. The updated criteria excluded nonprofits and publicly traded companies and increased the minimum revenue requirement to $2 million.

"It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days," said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders. "We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organizations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025, inspiring better leaders for a better world."

The 2025 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as Cotopaxi, PATH, Alter Eco Foods, Phlow, Climate First Bank, Salas O'Brien, Bevi, and Pantys. SEE TOP IMPACT COMPANIES RANKING.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies," said Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi. "Our long-term focus on connecting exceptional executives with impactful board opportunities has been a huge part of achieving this award."

A special " Real Leaders UNITE " awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 3-4, 2025 to honor the winners, connect their CEOs, and inspire better leadership.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritizes employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

ABOUT BOARDSI

Boardsi is a leading platform dedicated to revolutionizing the way executives and companies connect with board and advisory opportunities. With a mission to build high-impact leadership teams, Boardsi leverages cutting-edge technology, an extensive private network, and personalized support to match top talent with organizations seeking strategic growth and innovation.

For more news and information about Boardsi, please visit www.boardsi.com .

To learn more about Real Leaders, you can visit their website at https://real-leaders.com .

