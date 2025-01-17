Univec, Inc. Welcomes Michael Knight to Board of Directors

Univec, Inc. (otcmarket:UNVC) A mental health and substance abuse total wraparound service provider announced that Michael Knight has joined the Board of Directors replacing Chris Farnworth. "We welcome Michael to the board adding his expertise in the mental health sector." said Lamont Ellis President of Univec, Inc.

About Univec, Inc.

Univec, Inc. is a total wraparound service provider in the mental health and substance abuse sector. Univec treats the whole person medical, mental and financial. Service providers include physicians, pharmacists, psychiatrists, nurses, therapists, social workers and financial professionals.

www.univechealth.com

Email. Info@univechealth.com

Univec, Inc. 300 E.Lombard St. Suite 1700B Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Tel: 443-641-4449

SOURCE: Univec, Inc.

