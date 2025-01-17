Digitalage Set to Launch SocialSafe: A Lifeline for Content Creators Amidst US Ban TikTok Ban

A Secure Solution to Safeguard and Transfer Content Before the TikTok Ban Takes Effect Rescuing US Content Creators

Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), today announced SocialSafe, a new stand-alone backup service designed to help creators quickly and securely preserve their TikTok content in light of the impending U.S. ban. SocialSafe offers a streamlined way to save videos, user data, and audience insights either to Digitalage's own low-cost cloud storage or popular third-party providers such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive.

"With the U.S. on the verge of banning TikTok, creators risk losing valuable content and the audiences they've built over years," says Peter Michaels, Co-Founder and Chairman of Digitalage and Founder of Hop-on. "SocialSafe lets people take control of their digital assets-fast-so they can preserve priceless memories, protect their livelihoods, and move forward with confidence."

Key Features & Benefits

Fast, Easy TikTok Backup Users can submit a request for backup of their TikTok account data and media within minutes.

Files are securely transferred to Digitalage's affordable cloud storage or to a user's own third-party storage solution. Support for TikTok's "Download Your Data" Feature SocialSafe integrates seamlessly with TikTok's native data request process, which can sometimes take hours or even days to generate the export file.

Once TikTok provides the data file, SocialSafe will automatically extract, process, and archive the user's media. Flexible Browser Extensions To speed up direct downloads without waiting for TikTok's export, Digitalage is developing a MonkeyScript / UserScript compatible tool, along with dedicated browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, and more.

This plugin will allow a real-time "scrape" of content posted to a user's feed. Low-Cost & Customizable Nominal Fee: Store your data on Digitalage's secure cloud for a fraction of typical commercial rates.

Bring Your Own Storage: Users can opt to transfer archives to their preferred third-party cloud, paying only a small service fee to facilitate the secure migration. Future-Proof Your Content Once available, Digitalage 's decentralized social media platform will let creators re-publish their TikTok content and re-connect with followers-all from a single archive.

Multi-party collaboration tools, fair monetization options, and advanced IP rights management will empower creators to capitalize on their existing fan base in new ways.

Why SocialSafe Now?

The upcoming U.S. ban on TikTok creates immediate challenges for millions of creators and advertisers who rely on the platform to generate income and engage with their fans. Waiting until the ban takes effect may lead to lost or irretrievable media. Digitalage's SocialSafe service is racing to market so users can quickly preserve everything from casual clips to professionally produced video series.

"We built SocialSafe to provide an immediate lifeline for creators," Michaels adds. "This is bigger than just storing files-it's about protecting hard work, intellectual property, and memories that could be erased overnight."

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/videos.html

https://www.digitalage.com/demos.html

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc

https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/

https://twitter.com/go_digitalage

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

