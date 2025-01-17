Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Recognizes Contributions of Outgoing CMO Tom Treanor

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announced that Tom Treanor, the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, will be stepping down from his role effective January 15, 2024.

Mr. Treanor, who joined Snipp full-time in 2022 after initially serving as an advisor, led the transformation of the Company's marketing efforts, establishing Snipp as a leading voice online in its core areas of business. Under his leadership, Snipp saw a substantial improvement in the conversion rates of its online properties and advertising campaigns, which contributed significantly to revenue growth through marketing channels. The Company's day-to-day marketing operations will now be overseen by the existing team.

Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive, added, "We are deeply grateful for Tom's invaluable contributions to Snipp during his tenure as CMO. His vision and leadership have not only transformed our marketing approach but also positioned Snipp as an industry leader. We will miss his presence on the team, but we are confident in the strong foundation he has built and the capabilities of our talented marketing team to continue driving success. We wish Tom the very best in his future endeavors."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Richard Pistilli

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire