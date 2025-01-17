The Indian Manufacturer Team's Second-Best Dakar Performance in Nine Years

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp, has successfully completed the Dakar Rally 2025, reinforcing its position as a formidable force in the world's toughest rally. The team completed this year's rally at overall 7th position, registering its second best Dakar performance in nine years, after it finished 2nd overall at the world's toughest rally last year.

The team's young Chilean rider, Nacho Cornejo, delivered a stellar performance, maintaining top-10 standings throughout the rally and securing an overall 7th place finish. Nacho showcased remarkable grit and determination, demonstrating his consistency across the stages. Since Stage 1, he remained in the top-10, climbed to 7th place in Stage 8, and held on to that position till the finish, proving his mettle on the unforgiving Dakar terrain.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally entered the Dakar 2025 with a strong three-rider squad Ross Branch, Sebastian Bühler, and Nacho Cornejo. The team made a remarkable start, with the 2024 W2RC Champion Ross Branch storming into 2nd place in the Prologue, followed by achieving the Stage 1 podium at 3rd place, achieving back-to-back stage podium finishes. He continued his outstanding form, maintaining 3rd place in overall rankings till Stage 5. However, an unfortunate crash in Stage 6 forced him to exit the rally, cutting short his podium charge. His teammate Sebastian Bühler, who was looking in a good rhythm early on, also met with an unfortunate crash in Stage 1, leading to his early withdrawal from the race.

The Hero 450 Rally delivered a flawless performance at Dakar 2025, completing the grueling rally with zero technical issues a true testament to Hero's engineering excellence.

