Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM") wishes to provide an update regarding the disclosure made in its news releases dated January 2 and January 3, 2025 concerning statements made by Terranova Defense Solutions Inc. ("Terranova") about QeM's quantum-based communication security platform, which have since been removed.

In response to the situation, QeM, with the assistance of legal counsel, has taken formal action by sending a demand letter to Terranova. The letter requests that Terranova correct its previous statements and provide assurances regarding the confidentiality of QeM's information, as well as refraining from further defamatory statements. QeM reaffirms that Terranova did not have access to our technology, rendering their claims unsubstantiated.

Terranova has not provided any response to QeM's legitimate requests. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that it is resolved diligently.

QeM's focus remains on the execution of its business plan including the continuous improvement of its robust patented technologies and the commercialization efforts currently being deployed.

QeM will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact us at: info@quantumemotion.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237595

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.