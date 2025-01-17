Discovery Senior Living Announces Retirement of President and CEO of Integral Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company), a leading operator in the seniors housing industry, today announced the planned retirement of President and CEO, Collette Gray, Integral Senior Living (ISL), after more than 30 years of leadership in senior living, effective June 30, 2025.

Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living Logo

Collette joined Discovery following its acquisition and combination with ISL, one of the nation's largest senior living providers, with a significant presence in California and operations spanning over 25 states. Her leadership was instrumental in ensuring the strategic integration of ISL and Discovery creating a leading organization and best-in-class provider in the senior living industry, now ranked the largest privately held operator in the U.S.

"Collette has been a transformational leader, not only for Discovery, but for the entire seniors housing industry," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Her vision and approach ensured the seamless integration of ISL while also helping to establish Discovery as a national leader, delivering exceptional experiences and care to our residents, their families and all our communities."

Throughout her career, Collette achieved remarkable milestones including being recognized and inducted in the prestigious McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor in 2023, a reflection of her exceptional contributions to the field. She served on the Argentum Board of Directors and as Chairwoman of the Women in Leadership Committee, which she helped co-found in 2017.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many incredibly talented people and to have contributed to the lives of our associates, residents and capital partners along the way. Being able to develop a Culture where people want to come to work every day and being able to changelives for our residents are my greatest workplace achievements," said Collette Gray.

"The decision to retire was not an easy one and came at a time in my life where my MS disease that I was diagnosed with in 1995, is progressing. I look forward to being able to truly BE THERE and spending quality time with my husband, our five children and family and friends. I will remain on the board as an advisor and will always be a sounding board and advocate for this wonderful industry."

Richard Hutchinson added, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and leadership team, I want to express our gratitude for Collette's contributions over the years. Her vision, dedication, and leadership have helped to set a gold standard in senior living and have left an indelible mark on all of us."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 35,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire