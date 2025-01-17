Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025

WKN: 923203 | ISIN: US05561Q2012 | Ticker-Symbol: BJR
Frankfurt
17.01.25
08:01 Uhr
108,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,00111,0022:58
110,00112,0022:01
ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
BOK Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings



TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release can be viewed here: https://investor.bokf.com/Q4-2024-Earnings-Full-Release-PDF

BOK Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results at noon central time on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. To access the event by telephone, please dial 1.800.715.9871 toll free, or 1.646.307.1963, conference ID: 6617678. For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company's investor relations website or by dialing 1.800.770.2030 and referencing replay PIN 6617678. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company's investor relations website: https://investor.bokf.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $115 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact: Heather King Director of Investor Relations 214.676.4666

SOURCE: BOK Financial Corp.





© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
