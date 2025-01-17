TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Comments on Freeport-Amarc Gold-Silver-Copper "Aurora" Discovery on Boundary with TDG's Greater Shasta Project, Tooddoggone

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide the following update as context for the exciting new gold-silver-copper discovery announced today by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Freeport-Amarc") on their AuRORA target1 (link), located on the boundary with TDG's 100 % owned, Greater Shasta-Newberry project Toodoggone District, B.C.

Freeport-Amarc's AuRORA gold-rich plus copper discovery sits directly on trend with TDG's Greater Shasta project which includes the former producing, gold-silver Shasta mine and mineral deposit (Figure 1). On January 08, 2025, TDG provided an updated Mineral Resource Estimate2 ("MRE") for Shasta showing improved grades. TDG has identified potential extensions3 to Shasta that are contiguous with the boundary of AuRORA1. These trends3 have never had IP geophysics or modern drill testing.

Figure 1 - The AuRORA Discovery1 and the Greater Shasta-Newberry Exploration Area.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO commented, "We congratulate the Freeport-McMoran and Amarc teams for their AuRORA discovery, announced today, on the boundary with our Greater Shasta-Newberry project target area.The discovery appears to correlate well with the large, gold-in-soil anomaly characterized by TDG within which our Shasta deposit and its known extensions are situated. Shasta itself remains open along strike and at depth and has never been drill tested below ~225 metres. The major lithological contact in the district (Takla-Toodoggone unconformity) is thought to be as shallow as ~400-500 metres depth below Shasta, and merits drill testing in light of the AuRORA results. We look forward to publication of Freeport-Amarc's remaining drill results from their extensive 2024 drill program so we can refine our plans for follow up in 2025."

Steven Kramar, TDG's VP Exploration, commented: "Today's announcement of the AuRORA1 discovery fits the district-scale model for intrusive related copper-gold porphyries that have epithermal and transitional opportunities at the margins (Figure 2). We believe this discovery suggests an opportunity that encompasses our Greater Shasta-Newberry project and may continue along trend through our 55 sq.km Baker Complex. This potential includes our Trident (see TDG news release Mar 07, 2024) and North Quartz (see TDG news release Apr 02, 2024) porphyry targets, which have also never received deep-IP studies or drill testing tothe depth of the potential intrusive contact."

Figure 2 - TDG's 100 % owned Baker Complex and Greater Shasta-Newberry projects, contiguous with Freeport-Amarc's AuRORA discovery announced today.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

2Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG's Shasta Project pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimate ("Shasta MRE") contained in this news release is derived from TDG News Release Jan 08, 2025 and is available on the TDG Website. An updated technical report for the 2024 MRE will be filed within 45 days of January 8th, 2025, on Sedar+ https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

3Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

4Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by TDG's qualified person (QP). TDG's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, TDG cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. TDG encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 32,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release May 01, 2023) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta ('Greater Shasta-Newberry'; news release Jan 25, 2023). In Fall 2023, TDG published the first modern drill results from the Mets mining lease (news releases Sep 07, 2023, Sep 11, 2023 and Nov 28, 2023). In early 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "expand", "excite", "continue" "potential", "improve", "discover", "appear", "correlate", anomaly", "characterized", "open", "opportunity", and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current and planned exploration activities; the potential to expand the Shasta MRE beyond its current limits; the interpretation of the Fisher, Hood, Cody Lee and other Zones as representing potential mineralized trends, and the potential for extensions to the Fisher, Hood, Cody Lee and other Zones; the interpretation that the Greater Shasta-Newberry Target Area represents a larger mineralized system encompassing several target zones and the potential that such zones may represent additional Shasta-like deposits; the timing; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to TDG tenure; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to TDG tenure; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

