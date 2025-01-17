Athena Bitcoin Global Announces Appointment of Omar Jimenez as Chief Financial Officer

Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), a leading international operator of Bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Jimenez as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Matias Goldenhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Athena, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Omar to the Athena team. His extensive financial management experience across multiple industries, including blockchain technology and financial services, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

The Company also acknowledges and thanks Eyal Segal for his contributions as Interim CFO during this transition period. Mr. Segal will remain with Athena in a supporting role to ensure a smooth transition for Mr. Jimenez.

Mr. Jimenez brings a wealth of expertise with over 20 years of leadership in financial operations. Most recently, he served as Chairman of the Audit Committee, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of 180 Life Sciences Corp., where he successfully led the company's financial strategy during its transition into blockchain-based online casino and gaming operations. Prior to that, he held key executive roles at Golden Matrix Group, Inc., a global leader in gaming technology, and Alfadan, Inc., a pre-startup focused on innovative marine engine solutions.

Mr. Jimenez's career includes senior positions at Monaker Group, Inc., MARMEL International, Inc., and American Leisure Holdings, Inc., demonstrating his ability to drive growth and operational efficiency across diverse sectors. His leadership in finance, compliance, and strategic operations has consistently delivered significant results, including increased profitability and operational improvements.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Jimenez holds multiple certifications, including CPA, CGMA, and CPCU. He earned a B.B.A. in Accounting and a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Miami, as well as an M.B.A. from Florida International University.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are freestanding kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers, and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three U.S. states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay, and the Company provides safe, reliable, and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more, visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak

Director of Marketing, Athena Bitcoin, Inc.

rachele@athenabitcoin.com

(786) 347-6242

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global

