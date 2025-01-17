Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") an exploration Company focused on the discovery of battery metals in Brazil's prestigious Lithium Valley, is pleased to announce that after the first week back on-site of the Arapaima Lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, the exploration team has identified another pegmatite corridor measuring ~1.2km in length. This brings the new total of the trend to a combined 28.4km in length.

Arapaima Lithium Project Highlights:

Spark Energy's 64,359-hectare land package runs parallel to Sigma Lithium, Brazil's largest lithium company with a market cap of ~C$2 billion and sits only 15km away at the closest point.

80% of the extensive tenement package remains to be explored, underscoring the potential as new pegmatite corridors continue to be uncovered. A 1.2km extension was identified 3km northeast of prospective area 1 increasing the combined trend to 28km.

Q1 2025 exploration program continues a focused follow-up of the priority target areas identified towards the end of last year.

Beau Nicholls of Sahara Mining Services completed a site visit for an independent NI 43-101 Exploration Report over the company's 64,359-hectare Arapaima Lithium Project.

Q4 2024 exploration program samples are with SGS Laboratory and assay results are anticipated any day now.

Spark Energy increases pegmatite trend to combined 28.4km:





Figure 1: Figure showing newly identified pegmatite trend of ~1.2km in length located ~3km northeast of priority target area 1 in the northern section of the Arapaima Lithium project tenements

Arapaima's 64,359-hectare tenement area comprises a dissected plateau characterized by a thick covering of lateritic regolith. A well-developed network of drainage is carved into the plateau exposing sections through the regolith into oxidized, granitoid intrusive rocks of the basement complex in the valley sides and floors. The granitoids are cut by an anastomosing suite of late-stage pegmatites continually identified in the windows of weathered exposure between the cover.

Within these windows of exposure Spark Energy's prospecting team noted the prospective target area 1 is largely underlain by the two mica G2 granite rock suite which is host to multiple pegmatite bodies, some attaining thickness's over 5m. Back on the ground for 2025's field program they followed this geology to the northeast identifying pegmatite veins hosted in the same two-mica G2 granite suite. These newly recognized pegmatites are composed of quartz, feldspar, white mica, and variable concentrations of tourmaline in a trend that shows NE-SW and NW-SE over ~1.2km in length extending the total combined trend to 28.4km.





Figure 2: Photos of pegmatites recently identified and mapped in the pegmatite trend extension ~3km to the northeast of priority target area 1.

Spark Energy's priority area reconnaissance teams continue to build on the geological understanding of the 3 identified targets (Area 1, 5 and 6 as shown in Figure 3 below) from Q4 2024's field program. These areas host 8 pegmatite trends supported by 78 individual pegmatite occurrences mapped in the central and north sections of the Arapaima Lithium project tenements.





Figure 3: Figure showing location of Priority Target Areas 1, 5 and New Target 6 with geological data points, Arapaima Lithium project tenements

Prospectivity of artisanal mines:

After 5 weeks in total on the property the exploration teams continue to uncover numerous artisanal mines throughout the tenements (as seen in Figure 4 below). Through these existing tunnels Spark's experienced geologists were able to confirm old artisanal workings, which further provides very encouraging signs of economic mineral potential associated with pegmatites. Many of these tunnels require roped access, which Spark's newly hired chartered geologist, Dan Hamer, will oversee as a qualified International Mountain Leader. Gaining access to these tunnels will provide additional insight into the geochemistry of the project.





Figure 4: Photos of artisanal underground tunnels located on the Arapaima Lithium Project

Jon Hill, Director of Spark Energy Minerals, commented: "The swift execution of the exploration team's ability to identify yet another pegmatite corridor is a testament to the vast coverage of the Arapaima Lithium project tenements and prospective nature of the underlain geology. We are eagerly awaiting the analytical results which will inform our ongoing strategy, along with the initial feedback from the Dan Hamer (consulting) and Beau Nicolls (43-101) property reviews will continue to enhance our dynamic approach to exploring this large, prospective tenement package."

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium project spanning 64,359 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

