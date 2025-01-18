Volkswagen is embarking on an extensive corporate transformation, announcing plans to reduce its German workforce by 35,000 positions by 2030 through natural attrition and voluntary measures. The automotive giant has extended its employment protection agreements while implementing wage increase freezes, demonstrating a strategic approach to maintaining competitiveness, particularly in response to declining sales figures in the Chinese market. The company's stock has shown resilience amid these changes, with preferred shares trading up 0.7 percent at €93.56, though still below its 52-week high of €128.60. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average target price of €108.30.

Strategic Partnership Expansion

In a significant move to strengthen its position in the U.S. market, Volkswagen is intensifying its collaboration with American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian. The partnership, backed by a planned investment of $6 billion through 2027, will focus on developing new electronic architecture in Silicon Valley. This strategic alliance aims to create synergies through shared modules and consolidated purchasing power, potentially serving as a crucial catalyst for future business growth.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...