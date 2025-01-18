Rheinmetall's stock continues its remarkable upward trajectory, reaching a new all-time high of 695.60 euros during Friday morning trading. The defense company's impressive performance reflects its strengthening market position amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with the stock demonstrating a stellar rise of more than 54% from its 52-week low of 313.40 euros. This surge is backed by robust business developments, including a recent contract to supply the innovative Skynex air defense system to Italy, pushing the share price closer to the psychologically significant 700-euro threshold. The company's latest quarterly results further validate this growth, reporting revenue of 2.45 billion euros and earnings per share of 3.11 euros.

Dividend Growth Outlook

Investors have additional cause for optimism as Rheinmetall announces plans to increase its dividend payout to 7.71 euros per share, marking a substantial rise from the previous year's 5.70 euros. This enhanced dividend proposal, coupled with analysts setting an average price target of 698.25 euros, underscores the company's strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

Ad

Fresh Rheinmetall information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Rheinmetall analysis...