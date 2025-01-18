Deutsche Bank's stock continues its impressive upward trajectory, marking a significant milestone with a 1.8 percent surge to €18.52. This recent advance has propelled the share price to a new 52-week peak of €18.55, representing a remarkable recovery of over 60 percent from February's lows. The banking giant's robust performance is underpinned by solid fundamental indicators, particularly evident in its strong quarterly results from the previous year, which delivered earnings per share of €0.74. The substantial trading volume, exceeding 1.8 million shares, reflects heightened investor interest in the Frankfurt-based financial institution.

Analysts Project Further Growth

Market experts maintain an optimistic outlook for Deutsche Bank's future prospects, with consensus price targets averaging €20.57, suggesting additional upside potential. This positive sentiment is reinforced by several key factors, including an anticipated dividend increase to €1.13 and impressive revenue growth of 8.87 percent. The recent strong performance of U.S. banking sector earnings has further bolstered investor confidence, particularly as Deutsche Bank approaches its own earnings announcement in early February.

