CONQUERing Launches Empowering New Jewelry Design: EmpowHER

CONQUERing today proudly unveils EmpowHER, a bold new jewelry design that symbolizes strength, advancement, and the ongoing fight for women's rights. Launching on the same day as the Nationwide People's March, EmpowHER serves as both a striking accessory and a powerful call to action.

The EmpowHER design unites the iconic Venus symbol with an empowerment symbol, creating a bold emblem of determination and advancement. This piece is more than jewelry; it's a wearable statement and a daily reminder of the power individuals hold to champion change and equality.

"EmpowHER represents our mission to help people feel empowered and our commitment to championing inclusivity," said Tammy Nelson, Founder and CEO of CONQUERing. "It's a celebration of strength, unity, and the collective power we have to drive progress. Partnering with NOW allows us to transform this vision of empowerment into meaningful action."

EmpowHER was inspired by one of CONQUERing's first employees-a passionate advocate for equality and human rights-and creatively named by a dedicated superfan. This piece honors the champions of justice and celebrates the progress made while acknowledging the work that remains to be done.

To further its impact, CONQUERing will donate a portion of proceeds from every EmpowHER piece sold to the National Organization for Women (NOW). These contributions will support NOW's vital initiatives, including advocacy for equality, reproductive rights, and anti-violence policies.

"EmpowHER represents everything we strive for at CONQUERing," said Jake Nelson, Co-Creator and Director of Product Development at CONQUERing. "It's a symbol of strength and inclusivity, reminding us all that equality is not just a women's issue-it's a human rights issue. I'm proud to play a role in creating something that inspires change and celebrates progress."

CONQUERing is a global jewelry brand empowering individuals with innovative, interchangeable fidget jewelry. Their patented ring design combines fashion with function and has been proven to reduce anxiety in an independent UNC Chapel Hill study.

Featured at Milan Jewelry Week and in publications like Fashion Magazine, BuzzFeed, and Parade Magazine, CONQUERing has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's lists of America's fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. With the support of more than 100,000 customers in 65 countries, the company donates a portion of profits to empowerment-focused charities.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CONQUERing is a certified WBENC women-owned business. They are active on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube, with products available at myconquering.com and select retailers.

