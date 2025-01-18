New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2025) - On January 10, 2025, Hengbot Innovation Ltd. made its debut at the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas, USA, showcasing its new intelligent robot-"Sirius." As an upgraded version of Sparky, Sirius has become the highlight of the exhibition with its stylish appearance, powerful AI multimodal interaction capabilities, and high dynamic motion performance.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/237722_fbb9531eb40949d6_001full.jpg

AI-Driven Innovation Showcasing Exceptional Performance

Sirius integrates voice recognition, natural language processing, and image recognition technologies, providing AI multimodal interaction that can understand human language, gestures, and expressions, offering a more natural human-robot communication experience. Additionally, leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms and a robust intelligent matching system, Sirius features highly adaptive motion control. Thanks to Hengbot's self-developed Neurocore technology, the leg design of Sirius contains no electronic components or wiring, making it more agile and slender, with a wider range of motion, closely resembling a real dog.





Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/237722_fbb9531eb40949d6_002full.jpg

Lightweight Design Breaking Limits

Sirius achieves a remarkable lightweight design of under 1 kg through the use of aerospace-grade alloy materials and precision engineering technology, combining powerful functionality with outstanding performance, setting a new standard for the performance of small intelligent machines.





Image 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/237722_fbb9531eb40949d6_003full.jpg

Co-Creating the Future with Intelligent Technology Driving Development

Through this exhibition, Hengbot showcased its innovative strength in the field of intelligent robotics to the global market. The company stated that it will continue to promote technological innovation and plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign for overseas crowdfunding in the first half of 2025, allowing global users to participate in the joy of co-creating intelligent robots.

About Hengbot

Hengbot Innovation Ltd. is committed to becoming a pioneer in the robot actuator industry, accelerating the development of underlying applications for smart hardware through advanced control technology and motion modules, and promoting the generalization and intelligence of robots.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237722

SOURCE: Global News