Digitalage, Inc.: Supreme Court Bans TikTok: Digitalage Launches SocialSafe to Rescue U.S. Creators' Content

An Affordable, Secure Solution to Safeguard and Transfer Content on the Banning of TikTok Ban Takes Effect A Life Line to US Content Creators

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to ban TikTok over national security concerns threatens to erase the creative output of millions of Americans. In response, Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), today introduces SocialSafe, a stand-alone backup service that secures TikTok videos, photos, and data-offering creators and advertisers a lifeline amid the ban.

"Creators risk losing years of work and memories if TikTok goes dark," says Peter Michaels, Co-Founder and Chairman of Digitalage. "SocialSafe provides a rapid way for users to take control of their digital assets, ensuring nothing gets lost in the chaos. Every day, roughly 4 billion people engage on social platforms, and over 70% seek safer, more trustworthy alternatives."

Key Features & Benefits

Fast, Easy TikTok Backup Users can request a backup of their TikTok account (including videos) in minutes.

Files are securely transferred to Digitalage's low-cost cloud. Support for TikTok's "Download Your Data" Feature Integrates seamlessly with TikTok's native data-export process.

Automatically extracts and archives user media once TikTok provides the export file. Flexible Browser Extensions Real-time "scraping" of posted content via MonkeyScript/UserScript tools and upcoming plugins for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and more. Low-Cost & Customizable Pay only a nominal fee for Digitalage's secure cloud or transfer archives. Future-Proof Your Content When Digitalage's decentralized social media platform launches, users can re-publish their TikTok content, reconnect with followers, and access advanced tools for monetization and IP rights management-all from a single archive.

Why SocialSafe Now?

With TikTok's U.S. user base exceeding 170 million, the Supreme Court's ban raises immediate concerns for creators' income, audience engagement, and valuable media. SocialSafe allows users to preserve everything from casual clips to professionally produced series before the ban takes full effect.

"This is more than just storing files," Michaels adds. "It's about protecting hard work, intellectual property, and memories that could vanish overnight."

Digitalage: Next-Gen Decentralized Social Media Platform

Beyond SocialSafe, Digitalage is building a Web3 ecosystem focused on trust, transparency, and control. Harnessing blockchain-backed provenance, transparent algorithms, and distributed ledgers, Digitalage will support a wide spectrum of content-from short-form videos and podcasts to immersive 3D art and interactive eBooks.

Digitalage Trusted Social

Age validation, identity/entity verification

Content classification, algorithmic transparency

Live moderated streams, private chat/messaging

Value-Added Services

Consumer-directed credits and gamified engagement

Music streaming, VOD libraries, media editing tools

Crypto wallets for seamless transactions

Digitalage OOVE Media Market

Advanced fingerprinting and provenance tracing

Paywalls, subscriptions, multi-party payouts, and mutual-benefit algorithms

IP rights management and fair monetization

With decentralized storage, mesh networking, and strong IP protections, Digitalage is poised to redefine monetization, licensing, and community governance-delivering a secure, user-centric online experience.

