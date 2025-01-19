Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2025) - LOGO.com, a popular brand-building platform, has launched a new logo maker offering the best-in-market customization options to help businesses create attractive and memorable logos. Generate unlimited logos and then customize them with LOGO.com's advanced AI-powered logo maker using millions of elements, designs, fonts, and colors.





LOGO.com Launches New Logo Maker With Advanced AI-Powered Designs

"This has been months in the making," said Richard Lau, President of LOGO.com. "Last year, we empowered millions of entrepreneurs by generating over 17 million logos and creating 2 million brands. Our customers asked for more advanced features, and we've delivered with a logo maker built from the ground up that makes logo creation easy, accessible, and fun," Lau continued.

By harnessing the power of AI and designer-quality templates, this allows an unlimited number of unique logo generations tailored to a business' name and keywords. Each element including icons and fonts is fully customizable, meaning unique logos can be created in minutes.

LOGO.com's new logo maker also now gives the user complete control over designing their logo. All elements of the design can be moved, resized, or replaced without restrictions. While it is common for other logo makers to lock parts of a design, LOGO.com enables more flexibility, creativity, and control. This freedom allows entrepreneurs to craft logos exactly as they have imagined or to adjust any elements from a selected design.

For business owners with no design skills or training, selecting the right colors for a logo can be more difficult than coming up with a business name. With LOGO.com's new shuffle color palette option, users can now explore a range of curated colors that highlight and contrast key elements in a brand to stand out and stay memorable. These colors can also be used across all design assets, including social media images, merchandise, and website branding. Whether a business is looking for a bold look or one with more elegant tones, it is now possible to add a range of different brand personalities to the same logo design.

Another improvement is the addition of AI image and text generation to the Design Hub. Based on customer feedback in wanting more ways to create AI-powered designs, business owners are now able to effortlessly create stunning and highly personalized designs with their logo, brand colors, and fonts incorporated in over 1,200 design templates. This improvement empowers entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life with minimal hassle, ensuring consistency and professionalism across all their marketing materials.

"Our goal was to create the most user-friendly and enjoyable logo maker on the market. The positive responses from our customers show us we're on the right track," Lau stated.

LOGO.com's research revealed that after creating a logo, the next step for most users was to build a website, followed by setting up their social media. To support this, the new logo maker provides files optimized for all online and offline usage, including websites, social media, business cards, and merchandise. These include high-quality favicons, wordmarks, and social media templates, ensuring a seamless transition from logo design to a holistic brand.

LOGO.com's logo maker is now live and free to use. For more information, visit logo.com.

About LOGO.com

LOGO.com is a leading brand-building platform committed to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses. With innovative, easy-to-use tools, LOGO.com has helped millions of businesses establish their unique brand identities and set them up for success. From logo creation to website building, LOGO.com continues to set the standard for accessible and affordable business solutions.

