Stained Glass Revolutionizes Contemporary Costa Rican Architecture: Costa Rican Art Gallery MÍRAME Fine Art Interviews the Stained Glass Artist Sylvia Laks

Exploring How Stained Glass Is Shaping Homes, Hotels, and Architectural Design

Sylvia Laks, a Costa Rican artist of international acclaim, continues to revolutionise stained glass pieces for residential and ecclesiastical settings. Based in Heredia, Costa Rica, Laks and her husband Enrique operate a studio renowned for its technical prowess and innovative designs. Her recognition as the only non-American member of the Stained Glass Association of America highlights her expertise and global influence in this distinctive medium.

From Heritage Restoration to Contemporary Homes

While stained glass is often associated with grand cathedrals, Laks demonstrates how this medium can elevate private residences. By merging traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics, her work ranges from clean, minimalist designs to intricate nature-inspired scenes.

In a recent conversation with MÍRAME, Laks reflected on the versatility of stained glass: "There is a misconception that stained glass belongs solely in religious temples. In reality, it's a powerful way to bring harmony and light into any space, whether modern or classic. I work to ensure each piece enhances its surroundings while creating a unique atmosphere."

In addition to her contemporary designs, Laks is committed to preserving historical stained glass. One of her most notable projects involved the restoration of 30 century-old windows at Costa Rica's Basilica of Our Lady of Los Angeles in Cartago. This three-year undertaking restored the windows to their original brilliance, preserving an essential part of Costa Rican cultural heritage.

Client Collaboration

Laks' approach begins with understanding her clients' vision, whether they are homeowners, architects, or collectors. She emphasizes the importance of incorporating stained glass into architectural plans early, ensuring integration with the surrounding design. For those new to the medium, she advised: "Stained glass should be seen as an investment-not just in beauty but in permanence. These pieces, when properly cared for, will last centuries and remain as vibrant as the day they were created."

Tradition and Innovation

A hallmark of Laks' practice is the grisaille technique, which she uses to add depth and dimension to her work. Whether depicting religious figures, lush jungles, or abstract designs, her stained glass exhibits a striking balance of realism and expression. This technique, combined with her painting background, allows her to create works that are simultaneously grounded in tradition and infused with modern creativity.

Stained Glass in Contemporary Architecture

Laks envisions a future where stained glass becomes a staple in contemporary design, highlighting its versatility and timeless appeal. By collaborating with architects and designers, she seeks to ensure that stained glass not only complements but enhances modern architectural spaces. "The key is communication," she said. "When clients, architects, and artists work together, we create pieces that are fully integrated into the building's design and exceed expectations."

For more information about Sylvia Laks' work and her studio in Heredia, Costa Rica, please contact MÍRAME Fine Art.

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire