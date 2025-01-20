Anzeige
Tanvex BioPharma Completes Acquisition of Bora Biologics, Launching New Era in Biologics Development

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2025 / Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. ("Tanvex"), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics and a biosimilars products company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Bora Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Bora Biologics"), a subsidiary of Bora Pharmaceuticals. Following this acquisition, Tanvex's CDMO services will operate under the name Bora Biologics, continuing to be owned by Tanvex.

Bora Biologics

Bora Biologics
BORA BIOLOGICS LOGO

"The completion of this acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Tanvex and Bora Biologics," said Stephen Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Tanvex. "We are adopting the name Bora Biologics to honor the legacy, reputation, and partnership power of a Bora brand, while seamlessly integrating its strengths with our commercialization success in the U.S. and our innovative vision and commitment to advancing biologics development. We believe that Bora Biologics will play a pivotal role in the future of biologics development."

This acquisition merges Tanvex's expertise in biosimilar development and commercialization at its FDA-licensed commercial-scale facility in San Diego with Bora's extensive global early-stage biologics CDMO capabilities in Taiwan, leveraging a proven track record of over 100 successful cGMP manufacturing batches. This empowers the newly formed Bora Biologics to deliver agile, comprehensive end-to-end solutions that drive both time and cost efficiencies for biologics customers worldwide.

Stephen Lam will continue to lead the newly merged organization, ensuring a seamless integration of Bora's robust operational resources and client-centric culture with Tanvex's proven development and manufacturing capabilities. The collaboration aims to provide clients with early-stage biologics development capabilities in Taiwan, along with seamless technical transfer services to the late-stage and commercial biologics center in San Diego, which will provide a manufacturing platform with multiple 2000L bioreactors.

Bobby Sheng, Chairman of the Bora Group, will become Chairman of Tanvex. Bora Biologics will collaborate closely with the Bora Group to provide its clients an end-to-end service thru fill and finish capabilities in the U.S. This collaborative leadership will foster seamless integration and drive a culture of innovation and operational excellence across both regions.

"With this acquisition, we capitalize on evolving industry demands and provide our clients with unparalleled support and innovation in biologics development," added Sheng.

The transition to Bora Biologics will not affect ongoing projects or operations, and clients can expect the same level of excellence and dedication they have come to rely on from Tanvex CDMO. All existing contracts and partnerships will be honored under the new brand.

As Bora Biologics, the organization will continue to build upon its established reputation for quality and excellence in manufacturing while expanding its capabilities to meet the needs of biopharma companies seeking efficient pathways to market.

As Bora Biologics, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to develop and manufacture with quality, innovation, and efficiency, empowering biopharma companies to bring life-saving therapies to market faster and more effectively.

The Tanvex biosimilar product line will continue to operate under the Tanvex brand, ensuring a seamless progression of planned and future commercialization efforts.

About Tanvex and Bora Biologics

Tanvex BioPharma, Inc. (TWSE:6541), was founded in 2011 with a mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry by making biologics more affordable and accessible to patients. Over the years, Tanvex has honed its expertise in biologics development and manufacturing, culminating in the successful commercialization of our first product. With another Biological License Application (BLA) pending U.S. FDA approval, Tanvex's journey is characterized by an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and a passion for improving patient care.

Tanvex's commitment to advancing healthcare has led to the expansion of its capabilities as a CDMO under the name Bora Biologics. With a proven track record of over 100 successful cGMP manufacturing batches, Bora Biologics provides agile, comprehensive end-to-end solutions that enhance time and cost efficiencies for biopharma companies worldwide. By leveraging its global CDMO capabilities, state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in the U.S., and deep expertise in biologics development and manufacturing, Bora Biologics ensures efficient and effective pathways to market for its clients.

Contact Information

Media Contact - media@borabiologics-us.com

CDMO Sales - cdmosales@borabiologics-us.com

.

SOURCE: Bora Biologics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
